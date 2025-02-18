Inseego (INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego Stock Down 1.6 %

INSG stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Inseego has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

