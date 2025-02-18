Insider Buying: JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Insider Buys 1,040 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($12,688.37).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Down 1.0 %

JII traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 967 ($12.20). 97,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,027.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.59. JPMorgan Indian has a 1-year low of GBX 886 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,074 ($13.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £647.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 3.35 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Indian had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 74.37%.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

