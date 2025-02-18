Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells 1,548 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,561 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $398,320.37.
- On Monday, January 27th, Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36.
ALNY stock traded down $6.45 on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. 910,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $263.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.48.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
