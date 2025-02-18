Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 24,778 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 810,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

