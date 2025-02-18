Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00.

ROKU traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,389. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

