Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.73. 400,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have commented on IBP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

