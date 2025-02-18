Intchains Group (ICG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Intchains Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICG opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.35. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.