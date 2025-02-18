Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 0.39. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

