Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intellinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 0.39. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Intellinetics Company Profile
