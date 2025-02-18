Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,468 ($31.14) and last traded at GBX 2,438 ($30.76), with a volume of 4169809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,446 ($30.86).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($32.80) price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.32) to GBX 2,730 ($34.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.84. The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.97.

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.

