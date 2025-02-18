International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

