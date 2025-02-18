International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,760 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $22,399,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

