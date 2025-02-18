Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.29 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.83 or 0.00007099 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $71.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 530,109,218 coins and its circulating supply is 480,961,039 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

