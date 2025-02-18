Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. 22,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,515. The firm has a market cap of $816.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.