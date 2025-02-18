Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. 22,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,515. The firm has a market cap of $816.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,961,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

