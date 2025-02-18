Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. 22,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,515. The firm has a market cap of $816.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,961,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.