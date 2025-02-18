Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average is $205.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

