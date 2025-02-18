Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 170,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

