Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.45 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). Approximately 1,308,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 421,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

IES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of £57.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.78.

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Adam Howard acquired 134,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £20,149.95 ($25,422.60). 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

