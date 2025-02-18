Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

