IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $29.87. IperionX shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 19,630 shares changing hands.

IperionX Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

