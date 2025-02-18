IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.63. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 46,868 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.35.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 103,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

