iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,952,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

