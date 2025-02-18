iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

