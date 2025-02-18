iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 516.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

