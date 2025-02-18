iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

