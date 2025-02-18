iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 1131588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

