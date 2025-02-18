iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.80 and last traded at $107.18, with a volume of 4786034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,260,000 after buying an additional 1,451,849 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,689,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,737,000 after purchasing an additional 697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

