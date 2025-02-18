iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,818 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

