iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 20178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.