iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 20178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
