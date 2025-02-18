iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 327.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

