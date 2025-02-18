iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.