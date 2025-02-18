iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

