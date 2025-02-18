iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,745 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,642,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.