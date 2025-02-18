iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $106,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 505,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 340,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

