iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

