iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 7th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $177,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,007,000 after acquiring an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

