iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 104990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

