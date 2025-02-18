iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,104,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 214,280 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 193,291 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

