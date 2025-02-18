iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

