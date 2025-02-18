iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $990.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

