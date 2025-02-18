iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 839690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
