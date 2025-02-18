iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 839690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

