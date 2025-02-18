Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of IE stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
