J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $295.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.