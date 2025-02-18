J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.