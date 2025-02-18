J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.