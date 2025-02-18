J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,640,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

