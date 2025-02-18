J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 137,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FPEI opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.