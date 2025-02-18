J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 157,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,595,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NLY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

