J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

