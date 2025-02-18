J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 9,221 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,875,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.