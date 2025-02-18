Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of JXN traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $97.91. 748,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,951. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

