James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

JHX traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 80,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

