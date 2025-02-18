James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 360,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,976,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,888,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 758.4% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 151,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 133,413 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $14,806,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 306,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,192,209.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

